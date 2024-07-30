Business Standard
Quess Corp hits 52-week high after Q1 PAT rises 14% QoQ to Rs 112 cr

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Quess Corp advanced 1.15% to Rs 723 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 14% to Rs 111.67 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 97.83 crore in Q4 FY24.
Revenue from operations increased 8.76% QoQ to Rs 5003.10 crore in Q1 FY25.
Year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue jumped 132% and 9% respectively in Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 90.75% to Rs 118.55 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 62.15 crore in Q1 FY24.
During the quarter, EBITDA was at Rs 184 crore in Q1 FY25, registering the growth of 19% YoY. EBITDA margin expanded 33 bps to 3.7% in Q1 FY25 as compared with 3.3% in Q1 FY24.
The companys headcount stood at 5,97,000, up 14% YoY and 5% QoQ in Q1 FY25.
Revenue from workforce management jumped 12% to Rs 3622 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,221 crore in Q1 FY24. 91 new contracts were added with an ACV of Rs 514 cr in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from global technology services increased 8% YoY to Rs 610 crore in Q1 FY25, while revenue from operating asset management rose 6% YoY to Rs 733 crore in Q1 FY25, EBITDA margin at 4.8% down 64 bps QoQ due to seasonality in margin accretive business such as F&B and Telecom Infra.
Quess Corp provides a host of managed outsourcing and technology-enabled services across processes such as sales and marketing, customer care, after-sales service, back office operations, staffing, manufacturing, facilities & security management, HR & F&A operations, IT & mobility services etc
The scrip hit 52-week high at Rs 752.95 in intraday today.
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

