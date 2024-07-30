Fiberweb (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Axita Cotton Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd, Deccan Gold Mines Ltd and Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2024. Axita Cotton Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd, Deccan Gold Mines Ltd and Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Fiberweb (India) Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 53.54 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43180 shares in the past one month.

Axita Cotton Ltd spiked 17.21% to Rs 26.77. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd surged 14.94% to Rs 690.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3621 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd jumped 14.84% to Rs 149. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd advanced 13.30% to Rs 557. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4675 shares in the past one month.

