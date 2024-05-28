Panjon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 5.20 croreNet profit of Panjon reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 106.08% to Rs 12.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
