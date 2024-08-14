Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 114.82% to Rs 31.75 crore

Net Loss of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reported to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 114.82% to Rs 31.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.31.7514.78-34.05-61.98-14.04-9.13-18.05-12.37-18.05-12.37