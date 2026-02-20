Paras Defence gains after buying 49% stake in Himanshi Thermal

Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 2.72% to Rs 647.40 after the company said that it has acquired 49% stake of Himanshi Thermal Solutions from DefSpace Technologies.

Himanshi Thermal is engaged in the business of manufacturing fabricated metal products (excluding machinery and equipment). It also specializes in the manufacturing of liquid cold plates for space and airborne applications and provides vacuum heat treatment services. The reported a turnover of Rs 2,15,740 in FY25.

The company has acquired 4,900 shares of Himashi Thermal with a face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 49,000. Following the acquisition, Himanshi Thermal has become an associate of the company.

The said acquisition is expected to open new growth avenues and business opportunities for both organizations at group level, fostering a mutually advantageous partnership.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.1% to Rs 18.21 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 15.04 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales climbed 24% YoY to Rs 106.35 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025.

