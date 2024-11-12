Business Standard
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 37.84% to Rs 33.51 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.84% to Rs 33.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.5124.31 38 OPM %9.221.81 -PBDT1.67-1.16 LP PBT1.25-1.62 LP NP0.93-1.49 LP

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

