Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.84% to Rs 33.51 croreNet profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.84% to Rs 33.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.5124.31 38 OPM %9.221.81 -PBDT1.67-1.16 LP PBT1.25-1.62 LP NP0.93-1.49 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content