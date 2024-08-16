Partap Industries standalone net profit rises 15.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.72% to Rs 88.10 crore

Net profit of Partap Industries rose 15.09% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.72% to Rs 88.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.88.1061.736.039.064.365.462.893.922.442.12