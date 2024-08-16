Capacite Infra hits 52-week high on recording strong Q1 results

Capacite Infraprojects advanced 4.79% to Rs 355.70 after its consolidated net profit surged 180.07% to Rs 53.41 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 19.07 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 569.75 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 32.36% from Rs 430.45 crore posted in same quarter previous year. Profit before tax soared 176.39% year on year (YoY) to Rs 71.75 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBIDTA grew 54% during the quarter to Rs 116 crore as against Rs 76 crore recorded in corresponding quarter previous fiscal. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 569.75 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 32.36% from Rs 430.45 crore posted in same quarter previous year.

EBITDA margin improved to 20.1% in Q1 FY25 as compared with 17.4% reported in similar quarter last year.

Gross debt stood at Rs 336 crore as on 30 June 2024 as compared to Rs 326 crore as at 31 March 2024 with gross debt to equity at 0.21x. Net debt stood at Rs 94 crore with net debt to equity at 0.06x.

The company continued its focus on increasing execution across projects while improving working capital cycle.

The order book on standalone basis stood at Rs 8,828 crore as of 30 June 2024. Public sector accounts for 72% while private sector accounts for 28% of the total order book.

Rohit Katyal, executive director commented, We are delighted to start the year on a high note with achieving a YoY 32% growth in revenue from operations as well as improvement in margins. This was achieved despite the labour migration during elections. The highest ever quarterly PAT is reflection of our careful project selection and our execution expertise. The higher execution has helped us in better absorption of fixed cost thereby leading to improved profitability.

Over the past few years, while our order book size has expanded significantly, our project under execution have reduced leading to higher revenue contribution per project, better management and improved margin profile.

Our efforts towards improving the net working capital cycle (excluding retention) has translated in reduction of 17 days to 114 days as at 30 June 2024 from 131 days as at 31 March 2024. We remain committed towards improving our working capital cycle and maintaining healthy profitability.

We have embarked on a high growth phase, backed by a diverse order book from distinguished clients in both public and private sector. With strong financial alongside our execution prowess we are confident of setting up new performance benchmarks in the years to come.

Capacite Infraprojects is engaged in construction of buildings & factories with specializion in construction of Highrise and Super High-rise residential, commercial, institutional buildings including super speciality hospitals etc.

The scrip hit 52-week high of Rs 364.05 in todays intraday session.

