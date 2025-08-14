Pashupati Cotspin standalone net profit declines 13.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.88% to Rs 106.08 croreNet profit of Pashupati Cotspin declined 13.98% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.88% to Rs 106.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 155.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales106.08155.72 -32 OPM %3.924.79 -PBDT4.985.62 -11 PBT2.783.42 -19 NP2.032.36 -14
