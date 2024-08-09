Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 829.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.20% to Rs 154.80 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon rose 829.75% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.20% to Rs 154.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 119.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.154.80119.819.00-0.4616.542.5815.101.2011.251.21