Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 829.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 29.20% to Rs 154.80 crore
Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon rose 829.75% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.20% to Rs 154.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 119.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales154.80119.81 29 OPM %9.00-0.46 -PBDT16.542.58 541 PBT15.101.20 1158 NP11.251.21 830
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG examination

Committed to conducting elections in J&K at earliest: CEC Rajiv Kumar

India Cements posts consolidated net profit of Rs 58.5 crore in Q1

India's import of pulses may fall up to 4.5 mn tn in FY25: IPGA chairman

NEET-PG 2024: SC refuses to postpone exam, to be conducted on August 11

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon