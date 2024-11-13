Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 24.28 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 24.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.2827.27 -11 OPM %5.684.55 -PBDT0.670.67 0 PBT0.110.10 10 NP0.080.11 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Torrent Power Q2FY25 results: Net profit dips nearly 9% to Rs 495 cr

Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjiv, New CJI

CJI nominates Justice Kant as chairperson of SC Legal Services Committee

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

Turkey, Syria, earthquakes

In response to Shaddadi base attack, US strikes Iran-backed group in Syria

Jharkhand Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 59.28% recorded in 43 seats till 3pm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon