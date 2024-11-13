Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 24.28 croreNet profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 24.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.2827.27 -11 OPM %5.684.55 -PBDT0.670.67 0 PBT0.110.10 10 NP0.080.11 -27
