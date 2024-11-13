Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit rises 22.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit rises 22.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 14.52% to Rs 107.04 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services rose 22.71% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 107.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales107.0493.47 15 OPM %17.8514.25 -PBDT20.2615.13 34 PBT17.7613.82 29 NP12.4810.17 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2

Thermax Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises nearly 25% to Rs 198 crore

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

IPO-bound NTPC Green targets to invest Rs 1 trn in solar, wind assets

mutual funds, investors

UTI MF launches two new Index Funds: Alpha Low-Volatility 30 and Midcap 150

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

Whatsapp

WhatsApp wedding invitation scam: Scammers find new tricks to steal money

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon