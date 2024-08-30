Patel Engineering soars after partnering with RVNL for infrastructure projects

Patel Engineering jumped 5.80% to Rs 56.75 after the company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Rail Vikas Nigam (RVN) for collaborating on domestic and global projects.

"The MOU marks the beginning of a strategic partnership, aimed at jointly executing projects in the field of hydro and other infrastructure projects both within India and internationally, the company said.

It further added that the agreement outlines a framework for collaboration between the company and RVNL to leverage each others strengths and capabilities in pursuing hydro and other infrastructure projects. Under this MOU, both parties will explore opportunities to work together in various capacities.