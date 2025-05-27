Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 78.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 78.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales decline 31.79% to Rs 582.46 crore

Net profit of Paul Merchants rose 78.69% to Rs 16.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.79% to Rs 582.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 853.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.23% to Rs 63.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.72% to Rs 3334.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6503.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales582.46853.88 -32 3334.686503.25 -49 OPM %-0.51-0.66 --0.221.87 - PBDT-2.87-5.51 48 -5.98124.72 PL PBT-3.94-7.07 44 -9.78121.32 PL NP16.699.34 79 63.8456.38 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

