Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 147.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 147.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 1055.55 crore

Net profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 147.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 41.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 1055.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 944.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 338.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.44% to Rs 4118.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4178.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1055.55944.21 12 4118.164178.18 -1 OPM %8.900.32 -11.282.94 - PBDT106.910.85 12478 482.00106.39 353 PBT66.92-33.10 LP 328.55-19.25 LP NP147.62-41.32 LP 338.18-4.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

K E C International consolidated net profit rises 76.74% in the March 2025 quarter

K E C International consolidated net profit rises 76.74% in the March 2025 quarter

KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 44.39% in the March 2025 quarter

KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 44.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 43.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 43.96% in the March 2025 quarter

AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 253.16% in the March 2025 quarter

AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 253.16% in the March 2025 quarter

General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 3.16% in the March 2025 quarter

General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 3.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon