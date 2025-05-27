Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.69% to Rs 66.23 croreNet profit of Pavna Industries declined 36.57% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.69% to Rs 66.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.21% to Rs 7.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 308.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 316.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales66.2381.45 -19 308.24316.87 -3 OPM %11.3411.71 -10.7310.88 - PBDT5.946.83 -13 24.2026.41 -8 PBT2.593.95 -34 11.1615.71 -29 NP1.702.68 -37 7.3710.56 -30
