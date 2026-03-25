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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PCBL Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PCBL Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Avantel Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd and Sammaan Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2026.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Avantel Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd and Sammaan Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2026.

PCBL Chemical Ltd spiked 15.30% to Rs 269 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd soared 12.08% to Rs 2126.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51192 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd surged 11.28% to Rs 134.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Kesoram Industries Ltd added 9.78% to Rs 9.32. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86399 shares in the past one month.

Sammaan Capital Ltd rose 8.92% to Rs 150.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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