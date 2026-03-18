Pearson and TCS forge multi-year integrated partnership for AI-driven learning

Pearson and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have announced a multi-year integrated partnership to help enterprises build future-ready workforces with AI-powered learning and assessment.

Through this collaboration, Pearson will bring its enterprise learning and assessment expertise together with TCS' leadership in Contextual AI and the robust TCS iON digital learning and assessment platforms. Together, the companies will empower enterprises to build a perpetually adaptive workforce, leveraging AI-driven insights to bridge skill gaps and drive measurable business innovation.

K Krithivasan, MD and CEO, Tata Consultancy Services, said, AI is reshaping how work gets done, but sustainable value will come from how effectively organisations enable people to work alongside intelligent systems. The future belongs to enterprises that continuously build skills, adaptability, and trust into their operating models. By combining TCS' strengths in contextual AI, cloud transformation, and large-scale enterprise delivery with Pearson's leadership in learning and assessment, we will help organisations develop workforces for the future.

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