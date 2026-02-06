Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.83% to Rs 27.29 crore

Net Loss of Peninsula Land reported to Rs 11.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 72.83% to Rs 27.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 100.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.27.29100.43-11.29-1.18-10.72-8.61-11.85-9.67-11.92-9.37

