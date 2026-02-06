Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 7.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.58% to Rs 6314.25 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 7.17% to Rs 77.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.58% to Rs 6314.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4988.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6314.254988.222.562.80123.32104.35108.6190.9977.7072.50

