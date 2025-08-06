Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. standalone net profit declines 36.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. standalone net profit declines 36.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Sales decline 19.81% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net profit of Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. declined 36.84% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.81% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.851.06 -20 OPM %89.4190.57 -PBDT0.750.95 -21 PBT0.750.95 -21 NP0.600.95 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GPT Healthcare standalone net profit declines 22.89% in the June 2025 quarter

GPT Healthcare standalone net profit declines 22.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 80.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 80.46% in the June 2025 quarter

TCFC Finance standalone net profit declines 51.93% in the June 2025 quarter

TCFC Finance standalone net profit declines 51.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Mega Corporation standalone net profit rises 833.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Mega Corporation standalone net profit rises 833.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Nutech Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nutech Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon