Persistent Systems Ltd down for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5545.7, down 2.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.12% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 8.36% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5545.7, down 2.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.Persistent Systems Ltd has lost around 9.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41315.55, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.1 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5577.15, down 1.38% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd jumped 27.12% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 8.36% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 83.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

