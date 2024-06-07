Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 4.01%, rises for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 3842.45, up 4.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 22.83% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3842.45, up 4.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Persistent Systems Ltd has added around 13.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34023.8, up 3.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3836.25, up 3.27% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 56% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 22.83% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 57.7 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

