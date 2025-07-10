Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's renewable energy capacity stands at 227 GW

India's renewable energy capacity stands at 227 GW

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, while addressing the 11th India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025 today in New Delhi, noted the 4,000% increase in Indias installed solar capacity and stated that the countrys renewable energy capacity now stands at a robust 227 Giga Watt (GW). He said India is likely the first G20 nation to have met its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. Goyal noted that the countrys solar photovoltaic module capacity has increased nearly 38-fold, while photovoltaic cell capacity has risen 21-fold.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Petronet LNG and Performance Chemiserve sign regasification services agreement

Petronet LNG and Performance Chemiserve sign regasification services agreement

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 21.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 21.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit rises 1.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit rises 1.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 27.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 27.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon