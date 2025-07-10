Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 21.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.71% to Rs 892.10 croreNet profit of Tata Elxsi declined 21.57% to Rs 144.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 184.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.71% to Rs 892.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 926.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales892.10926.46 -4 OPM %20.9327.23 -PBDT220.62279.46 -21 PBT196.35252.40 -22 NP144.37184.08 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content