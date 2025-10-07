Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Petronet LNG Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 287.55, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.63% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.85% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 287.55, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25168.05. The Sensex is at 82125.26, up 0.41%. Petronet LNG Ltd has risen around 4.93% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35369.45, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 289.9, up 2.82% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd is down 18.63% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.85% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 11.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

