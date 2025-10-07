Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nestle India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Nestle India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1186.4, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.09% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% gain in NIFTY and a 13.31% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Nestle India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1186.4, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25167.65. The Sensex is at 82141.15, up 0.43%. Nestle India Ltd has dropped around 0.11% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55057.65, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1191.6, up 0.52% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is down 8.09% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% gain in NIFTY and a 13.31% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 75.73 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 0.19%, gains for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd soars 1.7%, rises for fifth straight session

Semiconductor Rally Lifts Nasdaq to New Heights as AMD Soars Nearly 24%

Paytm launches Paytm AI Soundbox

Snowman Logistics commences construction of new temperature controlled warehouse facility in Pune

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

