Petronet LNG Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 269.4, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.73% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 12.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 269.4, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.Petronet LNG Ltd has lost around 2.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40253.65, down 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 268.7, down 0.39% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd tumbled 11.73% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 12.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.56 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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