Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 2.44%, Gains for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1580.8, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.4% in last one year as compared to a 4.55% fall in NIFTY and a 15.51% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1580.8, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23426.15. The Sensex is at 74526.12, up 0.35%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 7.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29854.25, up 4.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1574.6, up 1.78% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 2.4% in last one year as compared to a 4.55% fall in NIFTY and a 15.51% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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