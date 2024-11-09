Business Standard
Home / Politics / Palakkad bypoll: Trolley bag row will cause set back for LDF, says CPI(M)

Palakkad bypoll: Trolley bag row will cause set back for LDF, says CPI(M)

The Left party said the midnight search issue and the subsequent trolley bag controversy had come up as part of the election process

CPI (M), CPI (M) logo

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Palakkad (Kerala)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday expressed confidence that the trolley bag controversy would cause set back to the Congress-UDF in bypoll-bound Palakkad and would turn out to be votes for the party-led LDF in the constituency in the November 20 assembly by-election.

The Left party said the midnight search issue and the subsequent trolley bag controversy had come up as part of the election process and there is no need to ignore it without discussing it.

Police recently conducted a raid at a hotel in Palakkad on suspicion of the arrival of black money where prominent Congress leaders were staying.

 

Addressing reporters here, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the state should discuss the matter in connection with the flow of hawala money (during election time).

"We are not a party which goes after a trolley bag. All these issues have cropped up as part of election progress and not come up as a political issue. It's an important matter which should not be ignored. A correct investigation should be held in this regard," he said.

Stating that the trolley bag row would cause a set back for the Congress-UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil in Palakkad constituency, the leader expressed hope that it would turn out to be votes for the CPI(M)-LDF nominee P Sarin.

Govindan further alleged that various issues, including the ID card row in the Youth Congress and the present trolley bag controversy have brought disgrace to Mamkootathil.

More From This Section

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

PM Modi trying to forcefully pass Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Sanjay Singh

Hemant Soren

BJP smashed backbones of poor states, squeezed J'khand like lemon: CM Soren

Kirit Somaiya

Rising infiltration could reduce Hindu population in Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Tingre sent notice to Sharad Pawar over defamation in Porsche case: Sule

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Yogi Adityanath urges Congress, SP to clarify stance on J&K resolution

"I have no doubt that these all will turn out to be votes for us," he said.

He also said that he BJP-NDA would never get the votes garnered by 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan during the previous Assembly polls in Palakkad.

The Congress was also not going to win the same votes which they received last time from the minority communities out of fear that the BJP might win in Palakkad, he added.

Govindan's statements came amidst a raging political row over a midnight police raid at a hotel in Palakkad on suspicion of the arrival of black money.

The CPI(M) state secretary, on Friday, had demanded a probe after CCTV footage emerged showing a Congress worker arriving at the hotel with a trolley bag.

The Congress-led UDF had accused the Left party of releasing the footage to the media.

On Wednesday, the police had conducted searches, including in hotel rooms where prominent Congress women politicians, such as Bindu Krishna and Shanimol Usman, were staying.

The Election Commission postponed the Palakkad Assembly bypoll from November 13 to November 20, citing the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival.

The bypoll was necessitated after Congress MLA of the constituency, Shafi Parambil, got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Vadakara constituency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi

Want to serve Wayanad, just like mother looks after children: Priyanka

PremiumIn rally after rally, Priyanka has expressed gratitude for the people's loyalty to Rahul, who in the previous Lok Sabha term was disqualified as MP following his conviction in a defamation case. (Photo: PTI)

Is Wayanad a cakewalk for Priyanka, or will she face stiff competition?

Congress BJP flags

38 candidates fighting on 4 seats in Bihar bypolls; 34 in fray in Assam

Congress flag

Congress releases list of 7 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly bypolls

Congress, Congress flag

Cong announces candidates for Assam, Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls

Topics : bypolls CPI M CPI (M)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon