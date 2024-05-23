PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 73.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.98% to Rs 1076.57 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 74.13% to Rs 134.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.16% to Rs 2746.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2159.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 73.14% to Rs 69.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.98% to Rs 1076.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 828.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.