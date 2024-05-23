Birla Precision Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.93% to Rs 60.91 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 32.98% to Rs 9.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 225.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 253.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net Loss of Birla Precision Technologies reported to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.93% to Rs 60.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.60.9164.75225.54253.305.894.2610.986.733.246.2923.2824.061.754.5516.7919.44-1.43-0.709.4314.07