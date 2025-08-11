Monday, August 11, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Electroplast Ltd Falls 7.7%

PG Electroplast Ltd Falls 7.7%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

PG Electroplast Ltd has lost 29.1% over last one month compared to 1.44% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.17% drop in the SENSEX

PG Electroplast Ltd lost 7.7% today to trade at Rs 543.7. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.66% to quote at 58636.95. The index is down 1.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd decreased 5.6% and Amber Enterprises India Ltd lost 1.92% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 0.42 % over last one year compared to the 0.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

PG Electroplast Ltd has lost 29.1% over last one month compared to 1.44% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.17% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 56849 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.06 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1054.95 on 06 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 415 on 14 Aug 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Spikes 1.5%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Spikes 1.5%

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Cupid gains after Q1 PAT climbs 82% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Cupid gains after Q1 PAT climbs 82% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Shares of BLT Logistics list in MT Group

Shares of BLT Logistics list in MT Group

Shares of Essex Marine list in MT Group

Shares of Essex Marine list in MT Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon