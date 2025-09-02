Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 26.08% to Rs 96.67 crore

Net profit of Phoenix ARC Pvt rose 5.88% to Rs 58.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.08% to Rs 96.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales96.67130.77 -26 OPM %98.9973.49 -PBDT79.4275.29 5 PBT78.5774.44 6 NP58.7055.44 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Pound plunges 1% against dollar as UK 30-year gilt spikes to near 3 decade high on fiscal concerns

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 19.60 times

INR extends decline amid weak equities; Spike in oil prices weigh

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 4.61 times

TCS expands its strategic partnership with Tryg

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

