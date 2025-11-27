Phoenix Mills allots 6,000 equity shares under ESOP

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Phoenix Mills has allotted 6,000 equity shares under ESOP. Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 71,51,84,620 consisting of 35,75,92,310 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 71,51,96,620 consisting of 35,75,98,310 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.
