Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Elxsi announces strategic partnership with Druid Software

Tata Elxsi announces strategic partnership with Druid Software

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

To collaborate on accelerating digital transformation through xG-Force LaaS platform

Tata Elxsi announced a strategic partnership with Druid Software, a global leader in cellular network technology. This collaboration brings together end-to-end expertise in 5G networks, offering enterprises a powerful ecosystem to accelerate digital transformation through xG-Force, Tata Elxsi's Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) platform.

Built on open 3GPP standards, Druid's Raemis private cellular core combines 4G & 5G core network functionality in a single consolidated solution offering customers an easy migration path from 4G to 5G technology. In addition, Raemis supports mission-critical services such as VoLTE, VoNR, and advanced multimedia applications through its fully integrated IMS architecture.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

As part of xG-Force lab's continuing journey in building the ecosystem that brings the best together for Tata Elxsi's customers, enterprises and CSPs can validate, test, and deploy these integrated 4G/5G solutions at scale, reducing time-to-market while ensuring performance, reliability, and security. It addresses critical use cases across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and smart campuses.

Through xG-Force LaaS, Tata Elxsi will develop and integrate 5G applications with its innovative platformsNeuron for autonomous networks, TETHER for connected vehicles, TEngage for digital health, and TEDAx for big data engineeringto bring solutions in AI, next-gen communications and advanced technologies.

Also Read

WPL Auction 2026

WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Deepti second most expensive player in WPL history with 3.2 cr UP bid

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

Centre files curative plea in SC over states' right to levy mining cess

Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5 India release: Know date, time, cast and more

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 2025 exam

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 2025 exam schedule out: More on city slip and admit card

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

Why IMF says India's $5 trillion economy goal may take longer than expected

At the heart of the solution is Druid's field-tested mature Raemis core network platform which can be deployed as a completely standalone 4G/5G core network at any critical location requiring secure, high-quality, private wireless coverage. With its built-in IMS layer, Raemis enables high-quality voice services and can be integrated via standard interfaces to MCC platforms supporting PTT, broadcast messaging and other advanced features. Beyond its flexible deployment options and multimedia capabilities, Raemis offers ease of installation & provisioning as well as centralized control.

The joint solution enables enterprises to unlock Industry 4.0 applications including automotive, healthcare, IoT, AR/VR, digital twin, and mission-critical communications with guaranteed Quality of Service (QoS).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Goneril Investment & Trading Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Goneril Investment & Trading Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in the September 2025 quarter

KLJ Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

KLJ Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Eri-Tech standalone net profit rises 2046.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Eri-Tech standalone net profit rises 2046.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Indo Eco (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Indo Eco (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kabra Steel Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kabra Steel Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon