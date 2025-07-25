Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 3.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.40% to Rs 952.99 croreNet profit of Phoenix Mills rose 3.50% to Rs 240.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 232.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.40% to Rs 952.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 904.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales952.99904.14 5 OPM %59.2158.73 -PBDT500.66466.17 7 PBT407.21388.69 5 NP240.69232.54 4
