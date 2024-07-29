Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.62%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.47%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 0.78% over last one month compared to 1.14% fall in BSE Realty index and 3.35% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 2.62% today to trade at Rs 3626.45. The BSE Realty index is up 1.47% to quote at 8536.64. The index is down 1.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd increased 1.63% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd added 1.58% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 89.33 % over last one year compared to the 23.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.