Cholamandalam Invt appoints Ravindra Kundu, as MD

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
The NBFC's board has approved the appointment of Ravindra Kumar Kundu, as the manging director (MD) of the company for a period of five years with effect from 7 October 2024.
Kundu has been the executive director of the company since 23 January 2020. He has over 36 years of experience in automobile and financial services industry including 24 years with the company.
Ravindra Kumar Kundu is a graduate in Commerce and has completed Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives from the Kellogg School of Management, Indian School of Business and an Executive Programme in Global Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is engaged in the business of providing vehicle finance, home loans and Loan against property.
The company's net profit increased 28.04% to Rs 876.16 crore on 48.7% jump in total income to Rs 5018.69 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip jumped 3.40% to close at Rs 1,411 on Friday, 26 July 2024.
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

