Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 3.52%, S&amp;P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.34%

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 9.55% over last one month compared to 0.41% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.48% drop in the SENSEX
Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 3.52% today to trade at Rs 2676.3. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.34% to quote at 6895.1. The index is up 0.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 2.47% and Sobha Ltd added 2.42% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 112.12 % over last one year compared to the 17.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 9.55% over last one month compared to 0.41% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.48% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1040 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34543 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2834.4 on 08 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1186.45 on 16 Mar 2023.
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

