Physicswallah consolidated net profit rises 62.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.33% to Rs 1051.24 croreNet profit of Physicswallah rose 62.39% to Rs 72.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.33% to Rs 1051.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 832.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1051.24832.17 26 OPM %17.2316.11 -PBDT203.55151.37 34 PBT98.8662.35 59 NP72.3344.54 62
