Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Physicswallah consolidated net profit rises 62.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Physicswallah consolidated net profit rises 62.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 26.33% to Rs 1051.24 crore

Net profit of Physicswallah rose 62.39% to Rs 72.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.33% to Rs 1051.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 832.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1051.24832.17 26 OPM %17.2316.11 -PBDT203.55151.37 34 PBT98.8662.35 59 NP72.3344.54 62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sharekhan standalone net profit rises 22.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sharekhan standalone net profit rises 22.18% in the September 2025 quarter

National Commodity Clearing standalone net profit rises 23.38% in the September 2025 quarter

National Commodity Clearing standalone net profit rises 23.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit declines 60.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit declines 60.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Futures hint at a mildly positive start

Futures hint at a mildly positive start

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon