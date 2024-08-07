Business Standard
Axtel Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup, Vadilal Industries Ltd, Goa Carbon Ltd and Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2024.
Axtel Industries Ltd lost 9.93% to Rs 549.3 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 75823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20812 shares in the past one month.
Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 9.90% to Rs 6.92. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 926 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41 shares in the past one month.
Vadilal Industries Ltd crashed 8.58% to Rs 4002. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 785 shares in the past one month.
Goa Carbon Ltd corrected 7.98% to Rs 719.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8474 shares in the past one month.
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd slipped 5.79% to Rs 881.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11581 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11748 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

