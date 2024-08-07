Volumes jump at Safari Industries (India) Ltd counter

Safari Industries (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 13.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76308 shares Sapphire Foods India Ltd, EIH Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Safari Industries (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 13.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76308 shares. The stock increased 3.94% to Rs.2,226.75. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd registered volume of 25.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.47% to Rs.1,631.90. Volumes stood at 72168 shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd clocked volume of 61.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.83 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.77% to Rs.373.75. Volumes stood at 8.37 lakh shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 13.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.29% to Rs.449.95. Volumes stood at 2.56 lakh shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd registered volume of 38.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.05% to Rs.946.05. Volumes stood at 72.73 lakh shares in the last session.

