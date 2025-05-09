Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 3141.14 croreNet profit of Pidilite Industries rose 40.50% to Rs 422.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 3141.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2901.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.06% to Rs 2076.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1729.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 13140.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12382.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3141.142901.85 8 13140.3112382.99 6 OPM %20.1119.81 -22.9021.83 - PBDT697.81610.40 14 3206.102791.68 15 PBT601.13497.87 21 2847.622451.02 16 NP422.34300.60 40 2076.241729.38 20
