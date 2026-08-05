Piramal Pharma Ltd soars 1.97%, up for third straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 206.49, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% gain in NIFTY and a 23.02% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Piramal Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 206.49, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24523.85. The Sensex is at 78401.96, down 0.03%. Piramal Pharma Ltd has added around 16.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26597.5, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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