Friday, March 28, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PLI scheme playing transformative role in enhancing India's automotive manufacturing ecosystem

PLI scheme playing transformative role in enhancing India's automotive manufacturing ecosystem

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Ministry of Heavy Industries stated that performance-linked incentive (PLI) Auto scheme is playing a transformative role in enhancing India's automotive manufacturing ecosystem, reducing dependence on imports, and integrating the domestic industry into the global supply chain. Union Cabinet approved PLI Scheme for Automobile & Auto Components on 15.09.2021 with budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore. PLI-Auto Scheme envisages to overcome the cost disabilities to the industry for manufacturing and boost domestic manufacturing of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products in India. The incentive structure is to encourage industry to make fresh investments for indigenous manufacturing of AAT products and create additional jobs. PLI scheme for the auto sector is being implemented as per the approved guidelines. The PLI Auto scheme has been responsive to the dynamic needs of the industry. MHI had notified the categories of 19 AAT vehicles & 103 AAT components that shall be covered under the scheme on 09.11.2021 after elaborate stakeholders consultations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index eases from three week high, down more than 3% in March 2025

US dollar index eases from three week high, down more than 3% in March 2025

IREDA announces cessation of director

IREDA announces cessation of director

HUDCO Board to consider annual borrowing programme

HUDCO Board to consider annual borrowing programme

Zaggle Prepaid hits the roof on acquiring of 51% stakes in Effiasoft

Zaggle Prepaid hits the roof on acquiring of 51% stakes in Effiasoft

NECC soars on winning contract from Tata Steel

NECC soars on winning contract from Tata Steel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon