GMR Power & Urban Infra board OKs raising Rs 3,000 cr

GMR Power & Urban Infra board OKs raising Rs 3,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

GMR Power and Urban Infra said that its board has approved a fundraising proposal upto Rs 3,000 crore via multiple instruments.

The company will issue fully paid-up equity shares, non-convertible debentures along with warrants and/or convertible securities other than warrants and/or any other securities either through qualified institutions placement (QIP) or any other method and/or issue of foreign currency convertible bonds.

GMR Power and Urban Infra a subsidiary of GMR Enterprises (GEPL) holds expertise in the sectors of Energy, Urban Infrastructure and Transportation. Urbanization has given the country rapid growth and contributing towards this growth, GMR Group ventured into this business sector.

 

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.80 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 1,225.15 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 2.3% YoY to Rs 1,648.45 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The scrip rose 1.28% to settle at Rs 118.55 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

