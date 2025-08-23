Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Murae Organisor secures orders worth Rs 297 cr

Murae Organisor secures orders worth Rs 297 cr

Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Murae Organisor has successfully accumulated supply orders amounting up to Rs. 297 crore from multiple domestic institutional clients across the FMCG, agri-processing, and commodity trade sectors. The orders cover a wide basket of essential agricultural commodities including mustard seeds, groundnuts, chickpeas, and other oilseeds and pulses, to be delivered across various destinations as per client-specific schedules. This significant development reflects company's increasing visibility and growing demand in India's institutional agri-supply market.

The supply order of Rs. 297 crore represents a consolidated volume of business built through structured engagement and trade arrangements with clients and its execution will take place in multiple tranches, aligned with internal fulfilment capabilities, procurement timelines, and client delivery commitments. The first tranche, valued at approximately Rs. 57 Crores, is scheduled for execution within the next 30 days.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

