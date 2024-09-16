PNB Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Emami Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2024. LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Emami Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp PNB Housing Finance Ltd tumbled 5.98% to Rs 1067.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd lost 5.74% to Rs 681.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Emami Ltd crashed 4.77% to Rs 750.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18481 shares in the past one month.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd pared 4.38% to Rs 3183.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9590 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd plummeted 4.01% to Rs 56.91. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

