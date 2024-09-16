Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PNB Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Emami Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2024.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Emami Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
PNB Housing Finance Ltd tumbled 5.98% to Rs 1067.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.76 lakh shares in the past one month.
 
LIC Housing Finance Ltd lost 5.74% to Rs 681.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.
Emami Ltd crashed 4.77% to Rs 750.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18481 shares in the past one month.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd pared 4.38% to Rs 3183.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9590 shares in the past one month.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd plummeted 4.01% to Rs 56.91. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Haryana, J-K polls LIVE: Article 370 has become history, cannot come back, says Amit Shah

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Group warns against fake press releases linked to its Kenya projects

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal live updates

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: PAK 1-1 CHN in 4th QTR; IND vs KOR at 3:30 PM

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks, Shares

Strategies to trade Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv post Bajaj Housing debut

valuation stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 pts; Northern Arc, Arkade Developers IPOs sail through

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon