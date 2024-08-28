Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNC Infra emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 380-cr project

PNC Infra emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 380-cr project

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
The civil construction company announced that it has been declared as L1 (first lowest) bidder for highway cum bridge project worth Rs 380 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The scope of the project entails construction of additional 3-lane bridge over river Ganga for connection between Buxar and Bharauli on NH-922 in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on hybrid annuity mode (HAM).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The bid project cost stood at Rs 380 crore. The project is to be constructed in 910 days while the operation period is 15 years post construction.
PNC Infratech (PNCIL) is engaged in India's infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others. The Company provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions, including EPC services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis.
The companys consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 575.17 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 180.62 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Net sales was at Rs 2167.51 crore in the June quarter, up 3.6% from Rs 2091.70 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Shares of PNC Infratech rose 0.68% to Rs 461.45 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

kolkata March, Nabanna, Nabanna March

Bengal Bandh LIVE news updates: BJP leader claims TMC workers fired at his car; 2 injured

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty nearly flat; IT, Media, Pharma, Health, broader markets up

Apple, Apple iPhone 15, Apple launch event, Apple Wonderlust event, iPhone 15, iPhone, New iPhone

Planning to buy iPhone 15? 4 reasons why you must wait for iPhone 16 series

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

'Can you send Rs 500?': Man poses as CJI DY Chandrachud; SC files complaint

Jan Dhan accounts

Jan Dhan Yojana turns 10: PM Modi hails financial inclusion success

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon